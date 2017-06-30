South Africa: Mandela Ordered Select ...

South Africa: Mandela Ordered Select Cops to Infiltrate Underworld, Court Hears

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Police officers under the instruction of then-President Nelson Mandela infiltrated Cape Town's underworld in the late 90s, it emerged in the Western Cape High Court this week. A new faction started moving in and taking over the lucrative bouncer trade from an older, more established grouping earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May '17 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,877 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC