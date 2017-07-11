South Africa had 'duty to arrest' Sudan's Bashir- ICC rules
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir watching the joint Sudan and Saudi Arabia air force drill at the Marwa air base, near Meroe some 350 kilometres north of Khartoum. AFP photo Bashir, who has been president of Sudan since 1993, has denied all the charges and continues to travel.
