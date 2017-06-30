South Africa delays Zuma no-confidenc...

South Africa delays Zuma no-confidence vote

South Africa's parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion on President Jacob Zuma on August 8, five days later than originally planned because of a scheduling clash with a cabinet meeting, the national legislature said on Sunday. FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma gestures during his opening address at the African National Congress 5th National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto, South Africa June 30, 2017.

