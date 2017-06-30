South Africa: ANC Calls Opposition's ...

South Africa: ANC Calls Opposition's 'Made in Dubai' Advert an Insult

ANC Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile has described a DA-sponsored advert, which has the words "ANC policy, proudly made in Dubai", as an insult. The advert was published on Sunday during the governing party's national policy conference, held at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

