South Africa: 'Absolute Chaos' As 2 Dead in Durban Taxi Blaze
Two people were killed in a Durban taxi accident on Sunday when the vehicle rolled and burst into flames, trapping them. Fifteen others, who managed to escape, were also injured in the same incident."
