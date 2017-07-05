Saving South African paintbrush lilies

Blood Lily bulbs, Scadoxus multiflorus, also known as Haemanthus multiflorus. When you see several of the blood lilies in flower, you almost want to eat them, they are so bright, colourful and plum-red in color - until you realize that all lilies are poisonous to eat, but that fact doesn't diminish their magnetic beauty and charm.

