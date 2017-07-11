SATMA Awards extends the closing date for the 2017 nomination period
The South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards has extended the deadline for submitting nominations to 21 July 2017 . The theme for the 12th annual SATMA event is “Celebrating Legends”; whereby the pioneers of traditional music will be acknowledged and celebrated for preserving and exhibiting indigenous music of South Africa.
