Prosecutor in hiding after 6 months of death threats

A Joburg prosecutor is living in fear after receiving a series of death threats suspected to be from a Bangladeshi mafia member baying for her blood over a case she was handling. Speaking exclusively to The Star from her secret hideout, Rose Malatsi, a regional court control prosecutor at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court, narrated her six-month-long ordeal.

