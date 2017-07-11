Parents take school to court over 'half naked' photos of pupil

The parents of a Grade 6 pupil at a Centurion primary school turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to obtain an order forcing the school to immediately hand over, and delete, "all half naked pictures" taken of the child by an official. It court papers, they said the pictures were taken in May by a female official of the school in the office of the vice-principal.

