Parents take school to court over 'half naked' photos of pupil
The parents of a Grade 6 pupil at a Centurion primary school turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to obtain an order forcing the school to immediately hand over, and delete, "all half naked pictures" taken of the child by an official. It court papers, they said the pictures were taken in May by a female official of the school in the office of the vice-principal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia's Julia Gillard is no feminist hero (Oct '12)
|Jul 9
|C Kersey
|45
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May '17
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC