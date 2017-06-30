Miss South Africa explains her glove use

Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has come under fire on social media for donning gloves while serving food at during a food distribution drive organised by The Maslow Hotel in Soweto this week. Miss South Africa via its Twitter account shared the pictures of Nel-Peters during the distribution, and mingling with the community, which prompted the backlash: .

Chicago, IL

