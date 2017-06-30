Last day of 23rd Essence Festival is night for reunions

On Sunday, Master P will host a show that includes his brother, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X and Fiend. They're scheduled to perform on the Superdome's main stage after performances by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Solange and Ithwasa Lekhansela, a musician from Durban, South Africa, where the 2016 inaugural Essence Festival Durban was held and returns Sept.

