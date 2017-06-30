Last day of 23rd Essence Festival is ...

Last day of 23rd Essence Festival is night for reunions

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

On Sunday, Master P will host a show that includes his brother, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X and Fiend. They're scheduled to perform on the Superdome's main stage after performances by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Solange and Ithwasa Lekhansela, a musician from Durban, South Africa, where the 2016 inaugural Essence Festival Durban was held and returns Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May '17 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,905 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC