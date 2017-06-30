KZN mental health crisis on the brink...

KZN mental health crisis on the brink of disaster

The state mental health facilities in KwaZulu-Natal were in a critical situation and, if not attended to, could be disastrous, the South African Society for Psychiatrists said. Professor Bernard Janse van Rensburg, SASOP president, said a massive specialist staffing crisis existed in the province where only 20 of the 45 specialist posts were filled.

