Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as leaders land

Hamburg police braced themselves Thursday for a major protest by anti-globalization activists as Germany's second-biggest city started welcoming leaders of the leading Group of 20 industrial and developing economies. The northern port city is boosting its police force with reinforcements from around the country for the summit, which takes place Friday and Saturday, and has 20,000 officers on hand to patrol the city's streets, skies and waterways.

