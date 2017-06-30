Governor of South African central bank defends its independence

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago defended its independence on Monday in the face of a recommendation by the country's main anti-graft watchdog agency that the central bank's mandate should be changed. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane set off a political row this month when she called for an overhaul of the bank's mandate - to focus on growth rather than inflation and the currency - rattling investors and hitting the rand hard.

