Fetish for sex with babies
Horrific details about thousands of images found in a Plettenberg Bay computer engineer's possession came to light as sentencing proceedings in the matter got under way at the Knysna Regional Court on Friday. William Beale, 39, was arrested in January 2015 when international police swooped on his seaside home.
