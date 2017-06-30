Fatal shooting, hit-and-run near Durban's Umgababa off-ramp

A man has been found shot dead next to the side of the road near Umgababa, south of Durban on Friday night and shortly thereafter a critically injured pedestrian was found nearby, paramedics said. Paramedics from ER24 were called to the N2 south near the Umgababa off-ramp at about 8pm for a man that sustained a gunshot wound, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.