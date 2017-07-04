Ex-KPMG South Africa Chief Denies Wrongdoing During Gupta Audit

Moses Kgosana, who withdrew from taking the post as chairman of Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. in the wake of allegations related to his tenure as chief executive officer and senior partner at KPMG South Africa, said he offered to step aside from the position. "Public opinion was attracting unfair comment to Alexander Forbes and its clients," he said in an interview broadcast on Johannesburg-based Radio 702 on Tuesday.

