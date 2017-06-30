Durban mall robbery 'kingpin' arrested

Durban mall robbery 'kingpin' arrested

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The man along with an accomplice also connected to the smash-and-grab raids on jewellery and other high end good stores at malls was arrested by detectives from the Provincial Mall Robbery Task Team at their hideout in uMlazi. "Detectives from the Provincial Mall Robbery Task Team had been tracking the movements of the suspect who remained very elusive and was possibly aware that police were looking for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May '17 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,389 • Total comments across all topics: 282,250,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC