.com | Man arrested for murder and ra...

.com | Man arrested for murder and rape of girl, 14

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: News24

Cape Town A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Ocean View, Western Cape police said. Western Cape Police spokesperson Andr Traut told News24 that the 14-year-old's body was found in the bushes of Slangkop Road in Ocean View on Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May '17 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,348 • Total comments across all topics: 282,200,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC