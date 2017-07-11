Beauty queen wearing gloves at orphanage 'not racist'
Photos of Miss South Africa wearing gloves while visiting black children at an orphanage in Soweto sparked a online outcry - but the orphanage staff say any insinuation that Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is racist is "ridiculous". "Of course it wasn't because she didn't want to touch black children," says Carol Dyamtyi, a spokesperson for the Orlando West Community Centre Ikageng.
