Beauty queen wearing gloves at orphanage 'not racist'

Photos of Miss South Africa wearing gloves while visiting black children at an orphanage in Soweto sparked a online outcry - but the orphanage staff say any insinuation that Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is racist is "ridiculous". "Of course it wasn't because she didn't want to touch black children," says Carol Dyamtyi, a spokesperson for the Orlando West Community Centre Ikageng.

