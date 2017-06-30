Anambra poll: Igbo group in South Afr...

Anambra poll: Igbo group in South Africa backs Ohaneze

Read more: Vanguard

Chief Jonas Udeji, the founder of Ohaneze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural group in South Africa, says the stance of its national body not to boycott the Anambra governorship election is in order. Nnamdi Kanu, the self proclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra , had called for the boycott of the Nov. 18 election in Anambra.

Chicago, IL

