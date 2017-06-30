Alleged Cape gang boss shot 14 times in drive-by attack in Joburg
Alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in a drive-by attack in Johannesburg. Police say the alleged leader of the 28s leader was shot 14 times while driving alone his white Audi R8, with GP number plates at about 1pm on Thursday.
