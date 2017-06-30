Activators on Top 200 Young South Africans Mail & Guardian list
Three young people from the Activate! Change Drivers Network have made the 2017 Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans list. They are Kwandile Skhosana, Nkosikhona Uzzi Mpungose and Paris Makaringe who have demonstrated that positive ambition, coupled with hard work and determination, are needed for progress.
