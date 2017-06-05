Zuma could be removed as South African president before 2019 - ANC's Mantashe

South African President Jacob Zuma may be removed as head of state after a December conference when a new leader of the ruling African National Congress will be chosen, Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Supporters of various opposition parties hold placards calling for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 15, 2017.

