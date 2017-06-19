Workers at South Africa's Illovo suga...

Workers at South Africa's Illovo sugar farms to strike over pay

Around 1,000 workers at sugar producer Illovo are set to go on strike over wages and other benefits after talks with employers broke down, the trade union representing the staff said on Sunday. "The Food and Allied Workers Union and employers from eight Illovo farms in Kwa-Zulu Natal province have failed to reach an amicable agreement under the auspices of the CCMA and a strike certificate has been issued," an FAWU statement said.

