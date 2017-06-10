#WNC17: Editors fight back against fake news
The widespread distribution of fake news on social media platforms continues to be a thorn in the side of the media industry worldwide and continues to dupe an unsuspecting public. The South African National Editors' Forum is adamant this cannot continue and is encouraging media organisations to work with them in fighting back.
