Was a Human-Lamb Hybrid Born in South Africa?

Sign up for the Snopes.com newsletter and get daily updates on all the best rumors, news and legends delivered straight to your inbox. Know of a rumor you want investigated? Press related inquiry? Lonely and just want to chat? Select from one of these options to get in touch with us: Many rumors about strange creatures like cyclops or human-animal hybrids , can be traced back to one sad but common occurrence: An animal with a birth defect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.