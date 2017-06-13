Upheaval at South African Power Utility Could Mean More Trouble For Zuma

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. has dealt another blow to President Jacob Zuma as he battles allegations that he's been pivotal to a scheme to siphon off billions of rand from the power utility and other state companies. Ben Ngubane quit as Eskom's chairman late Monday just two weeks after the ruling African National Congress forced its board to rescind a decision to reappoint Brian Molefe as its chief executive officer.

