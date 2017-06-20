UPDATE 5-South Africa adds central bank row to economic and political troubles
A major row in South Africa over the independence of its central bank escalated on Tuesday, with both sides trading barbs in a dispute over whether the bank should be more concerned about citizens and less about currency. The issue -- triggered by a public watchdog's recommendation -- comes just as South Africa's economy has sunk into recession, its credit rating downgraded and politics is gripped by questions over President Jacob Zuma's stewardship.
