UPDATE 5-South Africa adds central bank row to economic and political troubles

A major row in South Africa over the independence of its central bank escalated on Tuesday, with both sides trading barbs in a dispute over whether the bank should be more concerned about citizens and less about currency. The issue -- triggered by a public watchdog's recommendation -- comes just as South Africa's economy has sunk into recession, its credit rating downgraded and politics is gripped by questions over President Jacob Zuma's stewardship.

