UPDATE 5-South Africa adds central bank row to economic and political troubles

A major row in South Africa over the independence of its central bank escalated on Tuesday, with both sides trading barbs in a dispute over whether the bank should be more concerned about citizens and less about currency. The issue -- triggered by a public watchdog's recommendation -- comes just as South Africa's economy has sunk into recession, its credit rating downgraded and politics is gripped by questions over President Jacob Zuma's stewardship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.