UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom names company veteran Dladla as acting CEO

South African state-owned power utility Eskom appointed Johnny Dladla as acting chief executive on Thursday, a stopgap measure after a leadership crisis at the company worsened last week when the chairman abruptly resigned. Dladla, currently CEO of investment arm Eskom Enterprises and with more than two decades' experience at the utility, replaces Brian Molefe, who was removed last month by a team of government ministers amid growing concerns about governance at the country's sole electricity provider.

