UPDATE 1-South Africa's central bank files challenge against mandate change proposal

South Africa's central bank on Tuesday filed a High Court challenge against a recommendation by the main anti-graft watchdog to change its mandate, saying it would undermine its role in keeping the financial system stable. The South African Reserve Bank focuses on maintaining currency and price stability but Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, head of the watchdog, recommended last week that it should act in the interests of empowering citizens by promoting growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.