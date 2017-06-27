UPDATE 1-South Africa's central bank files challenge against mandate change proposal
South Africa's central bank on Tuesday filed a High Court challenge against a recommendation by the main anti-graft watchdog to change its mandate, saying it would undermine its role in keeping the financial system stable. The South African Reserve Bank focuses on maintaining currency and price stability but Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, head of the watchdog, recommended last week that it should act in the interests of empowering citizens by promoting growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC