UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Sibanye says 202 ...

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Sibanye says 202 illegal miners arrested at Cooke mine

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South Africa's Sibanye Gold said on Monday that 202 illegal miners have now been arrested at its Cooke operations southwest of Johannesburg since the start of a violent wildcat strike last Tuesday. Sibanye said the strike, which has seen more than a dozen miners assaulted by those striking, was triggered by workers angered by a company drive to root out illegal miners which has included the arrest of employees for collusion and taking food down to the illegal miners working underground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC