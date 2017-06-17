UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Sibanye says 202 illegal miners arrested at Cooke mine

South Africa's Sibanye Gold said on Monday that 202 illegal miners have now been arrested at its Cooke operations southwest of Johannesburg since the start of a violent wildcat strike last Tuesday. Sibanye said the strike, which has seen more than a dozen miners assaulted by those striking, was triggered by workers angered by a company drive to root out illegal miners which has included the arrest of employees for collusion and taking food down to the illegal miners working underground.

