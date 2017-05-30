UJ becomes a model SA university

With a klipgooier at the helm, who in 1976 was a 16-year-old activist in detention, there was no way the University of Johannesburg - once a bastion of narrow Afrikaner political interests - could not have transmogrified into a model South African tertiary institution where colour was not the primary criterion for enrolment. In its former guise as the Randse Afrikaans Universiteit , not a single one of its black students, who comprise 92% of the student body, could have got within a whiff of being admitted to this once-proud white university.

