Two killed as truck crashes into stationary cars in Durban

Two men died and another was seriously injured when a truck smashed into them on the M7 eastbound before Titren Road in Durban in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said. Rescue Care and EMRS paramedics arrived on the scene about 30 minutes after midnight and "found carnage", Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.