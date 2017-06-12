Trailblazing South Africa equestrian ...

Trailblazing South Africa equestrian turns to new generation

21 hrs ago

The respect displayed at Mafokate's equestrian centre in Soweto is a far cry from the tensions under South Africa's previous apartheid system of racial discrimination that erupted into violence more than 40 years ago Friday, when dozens of protesting black students were killed by security forces in the 1976 Soweto uprising. Mafokate was raised under apartheid but became South Africa's first black show jumper and one of the world's top competitors in equestrian events.

Chicago, IL

