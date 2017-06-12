Three arrested, R100m worth heroin seized in drug bust
Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, said the Richards Bay Organised Crime Unit, along with Crime Intelligence officers in Empangeni and Pretoria arrested three men following the discovery of heroin worth R104 million on Monday. "Members of the Pretoria Crime Intelligence had gathered information about a vehicle which was going to enter South Africa through the Kosi Bay Port of Entry with drugs," Netshiunda said.
