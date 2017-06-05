Terror attacks birth 'London United' ...

Terror attacks birth 'London United' message

15 hrs ago

After two terror attacks in London on Saturday night in which seven people died, Londoners may be shaken and helpless but the overriding message is "London United". This was the sense of South Africans who now lived in the UK, got in the days following the brutal incidents on London Bridge and at Borough Market.

