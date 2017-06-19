Taxi owner killed in shooting

Taxi owner killed in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

In another apparent instance of taxi violence, a 32-year-old man has been shot dead in Verulam, north of Durban. Reaction Unit South Africa said the man, a taxi owner, was killed after a gunman opened fire on them near a local high school on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC