South Africa's Zuma denies owning 'palace' in Dubai

South African President Jacob Zuma has denied owning a "palace" in the United Arab Emirates, his office said on Sunday, after local media reported that an influential family bought him a home in the wealthy Gulf state. Graft accusations in more than 100,000 leaked documents and e-mails last week heaped more pressure on the scandal-plagued Zuma only days after he survived a no-confidence vote by members of his own party's top body.

