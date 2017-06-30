South Africa's 'White Zulu' Johnny Cl...

South Africa's 'White Zulu' Johnny Clegg bids fans goodbye

Johnny Clegg's music has been a blend of Western pop with Zulu melodies, making him a symbol of anti-apartheid opposition AFP/FETHI BELAID JOHANNESBURG: After nearly four decades of foot-stomping music that challenged South Africa's apartheid regime and promoted racial reconciliation, Johnny Clegg -- aka "the White Zulu" -- is heading out on his final tour. On Saturday , Clegg will start his global farewell tour with a concert in Cape Town before playing other South Africa venues and then on to London, France, Dubai, the United States and Canada.

Chicago, IL

