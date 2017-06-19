South Africa's Robben Island to cull ...

South Africa's Robben Island to cull 400 deer

6 hrs ago

South Africa's Robben Island will cull 400 fallow deer which have overrun the island, officials have told the BBC. The venison will be distributed to staff on the islanda s as well as to prison services in Cape Town.

Chicago, IL

