South Africa's River Group resigns as Gupta-owned Oakbay adviser
River Group is ending its role as governance adviser to Oakbay Resources, citing "association risk" with the company, whose owners are alleged to have used their friendship with South Africa's president to secure government contracts. "The reason for River Group's termination of their services is due to their revised assessment of association risk surrounding the company and its shareholders," Oakbay said in a regulatory filing on Monday, without giving further details.
