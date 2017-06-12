South Africa's Public Protector launc...

South Africa's Public Protector launches probe of influence-peddling in state-owned firms

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's Public Protector has launched a new investigation into allegations of influence-peddling and unlawful enrichment by certain officials within three state-owned firms after thousands of emails relating to alleged fraud were leaked. The Public Protector's office said in a statement on Wednesday it was investigating these allegations within Eskom, Transnet and The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa .

