South Africa's pre-teen queen with 'rainmaking' powers

Last year -- after a long campaign, and a succession dispute -- the Balobedu queen was officially recognised under South African law for the first time since apartheid When not at school or playing with her friends, she spends time with Motshekga's wife Angie Motshekga, who is the country's basic education minister and is Masalanabo's custodian mother But Masalanabo Modjadji is no ordinary pre-teen -- she is South Africa's only female traditional ruler, with claims of mystical rainmaking powers. Queen Modjadji is the hereditary ruler of the Balobedu, an ethnic tribe in South Africa's northern province of Limpopo.

