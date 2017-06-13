South Africa's Helen Zille makes unre...

South Africa's Helen Zille makes unreserved apology for tweets

South Africa's main opposition party Tuesday removed former leader Helen Zille from all party leadership roles after a disciplinary hearing over a controversial tweet in which she praised aspects of colonialism. She said an ex-leader should not be hanging around while a new leader asserts himself and perhaps she should have taken the decision "long ago".

Chicago, IL

