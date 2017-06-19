South Africa's Graft Ombudsman Propos...

South Africa's Graft Ombudsman Proposes Change to Central Bank Objective

South Africa's graft ombudsman has suggested changes to the nation's constitution to amend the Reserve Bank's primary objective of protecting the value of the currency. The chairman of parliament's justice committee should start a process to change the law's section 224 that sets out the central bank's primary objective, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said in a report handed to reporters in the capital, Pretoria, on Monday.

Chicago, IL

