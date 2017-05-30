South Africa's Gigaba says not implicated in leaked documents
South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Friday he would not be implicated in documents leaked to the media that allegedly expose influence-peddling in government. Gigaba said allegations he was involved in anything untoward were "made to impugn my integrity and is meant to divert us from the work of transformation and growing the economy" adding that he had "done no wrong".
