South Africa's First Black Female Winemaker Goes Solo

In a country in which wine making is still predominantly a white, largely male profession, South Africa's first black woman winemaker, Ntsiki Biyela, is a pioneer: her latest achievement, the creation of her own brand, Aslina. Biyela is no novice to wine making, having brought accolades to red wine producer Stellekaya for the past 13 years.

