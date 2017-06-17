South Africa's Finance Minister Gigab...

South Africa's Finance Minister Gigaba says granted Gupta family citizenship lawfully

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba denied unlawfully granting citizenship to five members of the wealthy Gupta family who are friends of President Jacob Zuma, during his time as minister of home affairs. "There is no impropriety on the part of the Minister in relation to how the application in question has been handled," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that it was within Gigaba's powers to shorten the process for the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC