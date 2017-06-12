South Africa's Alexander Forbes appoints ex-KPMG chief as chairman

South African financial services firm Alexander Forbes Group said its chairman Sello Moloko will retire in August and appointed Moses Kgosana, a non-executive director of the company and a former CEO of KPMG South Africa, as his successor. Moloko will step down at the end of August after holding the position for nearly 10 years, during which he saw the company through the 2008/09 global financial crisis and its re-listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 2014.

